JANESVILLE
Janesville police say they are taking action to close businesses that continue to operate despite not clearly meeting exemptions in Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” orders, which aim to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Deputy Police Chief Terry Sheridan said police are using a new set of guidelines to handle tips about businesses that are operating even though they are not classified as “essential” under the governor's orders.
Wednesday, Sheridan said police were visiting businesses on a “complaint basis,” and the department planned to enforce shutdowns of at least two: tobacco and vape shop Smokers World and craft store Hobby Lobby.
Sheridan said the two businesses are being given told to close temporarily because they don’t appear to meet the "Safer at Home" exemptions.
"We’ve got people reporting, whether it's individuals or businesses, there are people who aren't following the governor's orders," he said. "So we have been checking in, and we just put out direction … to the officers on that. It can become sometimes a bit confusing as to what exactly is an essential business.”
The move comes a day after Rock County health officials reported the county's first confirmed COVID-19 death.
Most grocers, gas stations, health care facilities and banking institutions, among a few other businesses, have been deemed essential to maintaining a functioning economy during the health crisis.
Sheridan said Hobby Lobby was being shut down after the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. issued a decision that the retailer was considered nonessential.
He indicated Smokers World is being classified as nonessential and told to close temporarily under a city legal decision that the shop sells mainly tobacco and smoking products and only a small selection of food.
Sheridan said the police department and the city attorney’s office are working together to determine whether businesses under review meet exemptions to the state orders.
He said the department this week fielded a compliant that fabric seller Joann Fabric remained open. He said police and city officials determined the store is considered essential, although he was unable to immediately give the details behind the decision.
“I would say it (Joann Fabric) didn't neatly fall into the guidelines as you read them," Sheridan said. "The information we're getting, it has been deemed to be an essential business. So sometimes we just need to do a bit more checking into them and then follow up after the complaint.”
Sheridan said police and city officials aim to make decisions on complaints “no later than 48 hours” after receiving them.
“There are health implications," he said. "So we're trying to do it fairly quickly to come up with a determination on whether or not they can remain open or not and get that put into place if we need to close them.”
Business owners can face fines or arrest for failing or refusing to comply, Sheridan said.
Businesses can contest an order to close by contacting the WEDC, but police and the city will not wait for decisions by the state economic development agency when they close a business, he said.
Some businesses that are categorized as food sellers have drawn complaints, Sheridan said—not because they remain open but because they’re apparently drawing crowds that are illegal under the temporary ban on public gatherings.
He said one drive-up ice cream shop is under the microscope because of reports that crowds have congregated there.
“Maybe we somehow come up with keeping the (physical) separation in place so we don't spread this stuff around just because somebody wanted to go get an ice cream cone,” Sheridan said.
The Gazette will update this report.