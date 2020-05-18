Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag believes everyone will have to use “common sense” once businesses and other facilities begin to reopen in Rock County.

That common sense could be guided by a set of recommendations for businesses and residents crafted last week by city staff, Freitag said.

Freitag sent a 29-page draft of recommendations broken down by business sector to Rock County Administrator Josh Smith on Friday.

COVID-19 is still present in Rock County and city officials think there should be consistent practices implemented countywide once safer-at-home restrictions ease, Freitag said.

There have been 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and 14 people have died. As of Monday morning, 18 people were hospitalized with the disease across Rock County’s four hospitals, according to a news release from the county.

Free public testing sites in Beloit will have a “significant impact” on the number of cases the county reports in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down a statewide safer-at-home order that required many businesses to limit operations or shutter entirely.

Hours after the court’s ruling, Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval issued a county order duplicating the state’s canceled edict.

Rock County’s safer-at-home order is set to expire May 26. Officials have not said publicly whether the order could be extended or modified.

Janesville could enact its own emergency orders as long as they don’t interfere with existing county orders. City officials have so far refrained from doing so.

The city’s recommendations for businesses, which are subject to change, include a comprehensive set of guidelines across the following businesses:

Bars and food service.

Retail.

Hair and nail salons.

Gyms and fitness centers.

Professional services.

Entertainment and amusement.

Lodging.

Public facilities.

Manufacturing.

Warehouse and wholesale facilities.

Outdoor gatherings.

Construction.

Transportation.

Agriculture.

Some recommendations are consistent across all sectors: wearing of masks for employees and patrons, enhanced cleaning procedures, prohibiting employees from working while sick, using single-use equipment when possible, keeping people 6 feet apart, and more.

Officials ask patrons to avoid shopping or seeking services if sick.

Other recommendations are tailored for specific sectors.

For example, the city’s guidelines recommend hair and nail salons have clients wait in their cars until a chair is open and has been disinfected.

Workers at fitness facilities are advised not to host group fitness classes if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Gyms should limit sauna and shower uses for one person at a time, according to the recommendations.

Gym members should plan workouts ahead of time to ensure they get in and out as soon as they can, according to the recommendations.

Hotel buffets and fitness centers should stay shut down, the guidelines say.

Systems for collecting payment ahead of time are recommended across several sectors to avoid cash handling.