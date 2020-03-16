JVG_200317_YMCA
The YMCA of Northern Rock County in downtown Janesville.

 Angela Major

Beginning today, the YMCA of Northern Rock County in downtown Janesville and Parker YMCA in Milton will close until April 5 in response to COVID-19.

The closure will include child care centers, according to a news release.

Members engaged in programs will receive program credit for the balance of the program or for the full program if it has been paid for but not started, according to the release.

Child care tuition payments have been put on hold.

The Y will bring programs to people at home through Y360, a YouTube channel with virtual workouts. The local branches will create their own YouTube channel for workouts and activities. Updates will be posted to the YMCA’s Facebook page, according to the release.

While closed, the Y will deep clean, train staff and prepare for summer programming.

