JANESVILLE

Individual store operators in the Janesville Mall’s main concourse are being allowed access to their shops during certain hours, but the 1 million-square-foot mall is otherwise dark.

The mall at 2500 Milton Ave. shuttered its interior concourse and the stores in it at 5 p.m. Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers issued strict limits of no more than 10 people in many public places as the COVID-19 crisis mounts.

Julie Cubbage, the mall’s manager, said the mall ownership and its attorney are seeking clarification from the governor’s office on whether malls are now or could be exempt from the governor's orders that all indoor shopping malls “shall close” during the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency.

Cubbage said she considers the public health crisis “serious” and “scary."

“It’s something we all have to take seriously now that people are suspecting we’re dealing with something that’s community transmitted. It’s out there,” Cubbage said.

The mall has shut its doors to all but shop employees allowed during designated times to handle online orders and other daily retail tasks.

Anchors Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods remained open as of Wednesday afternoon, but Cubbage said they’re operating under diminished hours, in part to allow the stores to do extra daily sanitizing. Some retail stores continue to operate under a state list of exemptions, but Cubbage said the mall’s inner concourse and all the shops there, including the food court, are closed until further notice.

Dick’s on its website touts curbside delivery of online orders so people can pick up goods outside the door.

Cubbage and her staff are going to work unless they don’t feel well or they’re not comfortable being at work during a crisis that’s prompted the first extended shutdown of shopping malls Cubbage has ever seen.

As of Wednesday, the Janesville Mall was the only one owned by Rock Step Capital to shutter.

Two shopping malls in Madison also closed after Gov. Evers’ order Tuesday, Cubbage said.

Cubbage said she kept seeing people trying to get inside the mall Tuesday despite signs on doors and gateways and messages the mall circulated to news media and on social media Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The demographic experts say is the most at risk is the elderly. But our elderly patrons, the mall walkers, are the ones that seem to want to be here the most. They still are trying to get in to walk,” Cubbage said. “It’s interesting. Everyone has a different type of take on all of this.”

Cubbage said she’s using a text alert system to communicate with the mall’s shops and share information the mall’s management office is gleaning daily from its ownership and from state health officials.

She said the closure comes at a time when the mall has been making strides to redefine itself amid heavy losses of large anchor stores. She said brick-and-mortar retail has seen little but pressure, struggle and erosion in a consumer market increasingly driven by online buying and selling.

A forced shutdown of malls and similar stores that could last days or even weeks is another hit to the beleaguered retail sector.

“This is another huge blow to retail,” Cubbage said. “For us, if people really like their mall and want to support the retailers here, they can still go to the stores’ websites to shop.”