JANESVILLE

Janesville might host a public COVID-19 testing site in early October.

City Manager Mark Freitag told the city council Monday the city has requested a testing site be set up in early October because it will help gauge how the community is doing one month after schools reopen.

Janesville officials have twice requested public testing sites for the city. The first request was denied, and the second was approved so late the city did not have time to prepare, Freitag said.

Council member Jim Farrell said he was disappointed to hear Janesville's first request was denied.

Kelsey Cordova, spokeswoman for the Rock County Public Health Department, said the health department does not know why an earlier request was denied.

Approval has to be given at the state level.

Public testing sites have been hosted across the state since spring and are usually staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

There are 138 active and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rock County, according to the health department.

There are an additional 136 probable cases of the virus, meaning individuals exhibited signs of the virus to a doctor but were not tested.

Since March, there have been 1,462 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

Fifteen new cases were reported in the county Thursday after four days of single-digit increases.

Six people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That is up three from Tuesday.

A testing site was hosted in Beloit in May where more than 2,400 tests were collected, according to the National Guard.

The Beloit testing site opened a couple weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien.

Rock County saw an increase of COVID-19 cases after the Birds Eye outbreak, especially in the Beloit area, officials said.

No state-run public testing sites have been manned in Rock County since May. CVS Pharmacy in Beloit is the only place to receive free testing in Rock County without having to first be screened by a physician.

Any Wisconsin resident can be tested for free without question at any public testing site in the state.

Walworth County has hosted several testing sites in recent months.

A testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Phoenix Middle School, 414 Beloit St., Delavan.

An ongoing testing site is set up at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.