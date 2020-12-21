Representatives from Janesville’s two leading health care systems say they are still awaiting information on when the systems will receive COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers.
Merychealth and SSM Health, in partnership with Dean Clinic, have not yet received vaccines or word from the state on when they will receive vaccines, representatives said.
Beloit Memorial Hospital faces a similar situation, according to reporting from the Beloit Daily News.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced the state received its first shipment—about 16,000 doses—of the vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company Moderna, the second vaccine to receive approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration.
The state is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks, but details have not been shared publicly about what health care systems or regions might receive the vaccines.
State officials on a media call Monday said about 25 hospitals and health care systems will receive Moderna vaccines Tuesday and Wednesday, but officials did not give additional details regarding receiving locations.
Some Wisconsin hospitals began immunizing health care workers last week with vaccines from pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Janesville hospitals were not included in the first round of distributions.
Mercyhealth has begun vaccinating workers at its Rockford, Illinois, hospital campuses. More than 1,900 workers were vaccinated last week.
Distribution schedules and amounts of doses per hospital differ between states.
SSM Health has vaccinated some of its health care workers at its Madison campus. Some Madison facilities were among the first in Wisconsin to receive doses.
More than 10,358 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of Monday morning, officials said.
Health care workers, who have direct patient contact, are the first group to be prioritized for vaccines in the state.
The general public will likely not receive vaccines until late spring or summer of 2021.
Residents and workers at long-term care facilities have also been recommended for the state’s first round of vaccines, but vaccines will be distributed differently than for hospitals.
Long-term care facilities will partner with national pharmacy providers for vaccine distribution, including CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.
CVS Pharmacy will begin distributing vaccine to 1,829 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin next week, according to a news release.
A representative from CVS told The Gazette it would not be releasing localized distribution information.
Wisconsin is not included among 12 states Walgreens began sending vaccinations to this week.
COVID-19 activity remains high in Rock County.
On Monday, there were 1,284 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, which is the lowest total in the county since Oct. 18, but still 177% higher than the 463 active cases reported Sept. 21.
Hospitalizations also improved Monday, decreasing three from 40 on Friday to 37, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Monday’s total hospitalizations was more than four times higher than the nine hospitalizations reported Sept. 21.
In Rock County, 105 people have died from COVID-19.
Of all COVID-19 test results reported Monday, 31% were positive.
Local health officials aim for 5% positivity rate. The county’s positivity rate has been in the double-digits all December.