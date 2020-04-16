JANESVILLE

Janesville’s summer bicycle race, the Town Square Gran Prix, is being put on hold as organizers of a statewide tour wait to see if the COVID-19 pandemic slows by summer.

The Tour of America’s Dairyland announced in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that all stops in the 11-day bicycling criterium will be rescheduled from mid- and late-June to “possible race dates” of July 30 to Aug. 9.

Paul Murphy, a Janesville resident and local organizer of the Town Square Gran Prix, said Dairyland tour officials have told local organizers Janesville’s leg is tentatively slated for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Organizers had announced earlier this year the Janesville races—the third year of the event in downtown Janesville—would be Tuesday, June 23. That announcement came weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a national shutdown, including stay-at-home orders imposed in late March by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Murphy said even before the state’s shutdown, as early as March 5, Dairyland tour officials were discussing with local organizers “what-if scenarios” that might play out under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dairyland tour has drawn hundreds of racers both years it’s visited Janesville, and the Gran Prix has drawn thousands of spectators to the closed-circuit races that span the Rock River in the city’s downtown.

All told, organizers estimate that the Dairyland’s stop in Janesville last year infused about $250,000 into the local economy.

Wisconsin’s temporary safer-at-home orders include closing most businesses and a ban on all large public gatherings. On Thursday, the governor extended the orders to May 26. They had been set to expire April 24.

It’s not clear how the extension could impact large public gatherings planned later this summer.

Murphy said rescheduling the Gran Prix to later this summer might not be complex logistically, but the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and what could be state’s ongoing response to it remain the biggest unknown.

“It’s a matter of maybe changing the date on some applications and some of the forms we filled out,” Murphy said. “But what it really comes down to is will the state allow for an activity like this outdoors? And will the city of Janesville be interested in allowing this, and will the city be ready for something like this?”

The Gran Prix has fast grown a reputation as being a premier stop in the Dairyland tour, both because of public’s embrace of the day-long races but also because local sponsors have amassed the tour's largest purse payouts for racers, organizers have said.

Murphy said it’s not clear how local sponsors might respond to the Dairyland tour being delayed.

The Aug. 4 date would mean another weekday stop for the tour in Janesville.

Murphy said tour organizers decided to tentatively reschedule the races to late July and early August in part because that timeline might lure racers who’ve seen other U.S. bicycle tours scrubbed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One change spectators might see, Murphy said, is that because of possible ongoing travel restrictions linked to COVID-19, there might be few if any international racers from the 12 nations normally involved.

Janesville organizers hold rights to host a stop of the Dairyland tour in perpetuity, on a year-to-year basis.

Under normal circumstances, that means that if organizers here ever decided to not host the races, the Gran Prix’s slot could get bid to another city.

Murphy said he remains optimistic Janesville will be able to host the Gran Prix later this year.

He said if for some reason Janesville’s races gets scrubbed this year, he doesn’t believe it would threaten the city's rights to hosting the tour in the future.

Murphy hopes what happens is the opposite:

“Let’s hope we're at a point by August that we can have a race and that people feel like they’re in a position they can take time out of their day to walk the streets of downtown again, have a smile on their face, and say, 'This is how life was before the coronavirus.'”