01STOCK_CARRYOUT

View the map below for Janesville carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery options due to onsite dining restrictions because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us know if you have a Janesville business offering dine-in alternatives.

1
0
0
0
0

Additional stories

+3
Wisconsin absentee ballots break record amid virus outbreak
State

Wisconsin absentee ballots break record amid virus outbreak

  • By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Absentee ballot requests for Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary hit record territory on Thursday thanks to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, with local clerks processing more requests than at any point in the state's history for a spring election.