View the map below for Janesville carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery options due to onsite dining restrictions because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let us know if you have a Janesville business offering dine-in alternatives.
Thunderstorms likely. High 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:43 pm
View the map below for Janesville carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery options due to onsite dining restrictions because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let us know if you have a Janesville business offering dine-in alternatives.
View a map detailing Janesville carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery options due to onsite dining restrictions because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Absentee ballot requests for Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary hit record territory on Thursday thanks to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, with local clerks processing more requests than at any point in the state's history for a spring election.
This is a listing of events that have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. It will be updated regularly.
Janesville's ECHO charity is expecting an uptick in requests for help as low-income people face layoffs as a result of the pandemic.
You can't go to a restaurant, and you can't go to the movie theaters. Maybe now is a good time to pull out a board game.
People who show mild symptoms of COVID-19 and do not have underlying health issues will likely be told to quarantine for two weeks without being tested to ease the demand of depleting stocks of testing materials.
UW-Whitewater will move to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester and for final exams, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The donation represented half of the revenue the police department collected in parking tickets during December and January.
Rock County judges on Wednesday announced changes to court procedures in response to the coronavirus.
One Janesville funeral home director plans to live stream funeral services on YouTube.
{{summary}}