JANESVILLE

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said the city’s front line employees—police, firefighters and medics—for now have an ample supply of personal protective gear they need to do their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis.

But what Freitag says is a continued dearth of information and lack of transparency from Rock County health officials leaves city leaders in the dark and hampers help he said the city might offer in the local battle against a COVID-19.

Freitag, a retired U.S. Army colonel, compares the local fight against the disease to military combat.

The following are answers Freitag gave during an interview Friday to questions posed by The Gazette by email Thursday:

Gazette: The city council is considering a resolution Monday to urge Rock County to share more information about COVID-19 cases with the city. What are your thoughts about that?

Freitag: Freitag expressed continued frustration over the stance of Rock County government officials that clearer information on individual COVID-19 infections could compromise federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act restrictions designed to protect personal privacy.

He said the county health department continues to be unwilling to share information with city officials about COVID-19 cases—including how many Janesville infections there are and whether specific neighborhoods in the city, large workplaces or nursing facilities have been identified as COVID-19 infection “hot spots.”

Freitag said the city’s lawyers believe the release of such information is not a violation of HIPAA rules.

“I could help educate that neighborhood, facilities or business. If necessary, if a lack of (personal protective equipment) was a problem associated with a hot spot, I could help provide additional PPEs or at least connect them with vendors that have PPE,” Freitag said.

“It’s a losing proposition and effort not to share that information because it’s not helping the common goal of preventing spread in our community. And so I consider the issue extremely frustrating. And, you know, I’m hopeful that we’ll see a change in (the county’s position).”

Gazette: The city says it’s tracking how much PPE it has for first responders. What are those numbers specifically?

Freitag: The city’s police employees have a 26- or 27-day supply of N95-type masks and gloves, the two most vital pieces of protective equipment they need. The city’s fire department has about a 33-day supply of masks and enough pairs of gloves to last about 115 days. The department also has enough isolation gowns to last nearly four months.

Freitag said even though a federal stockpile of COVID-19 protective gear is reportedly now “tapped out,” he’s “comfortable where we’re at as of today” with the city’s stock of equipment, and the city has a system to level stock among its police, fire and public works employees as needed.

Gazette: The city has tracked expenses for its emergency operations center’s COVID-19 response. Thus far, what has been spent, and what is that money being used for?

Freitag: The city has spent $775,000 “and some change” on the EOC’s COVID-19 activities. Freitag said the “vast majority” of that spending will be reimbursed by state and federal funding. The bulk of that spending came recently when the city purchased a $580,000 surge shelter that would be used to support both private hospitals in the city if they become overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“You pray you never have to use (a surge shelter), but you want to make sure you’ve got it if it becomes needed. No one will feel bad for you if you don’t have it,” he said.

Other costs have come through staff time on COVID-19 response, which Freitag said is an allowable expense through U.S. Department of Homeland Security rules. Other costs have come through purchase of health protective gear and additional electronic equipment needed to run the city’s EOC.

Other spending could come later, Freitag said, if the city must help nonprofit agencies provide food or water and if the city must find day care services for employees to maintain necessary staffing levels.

Gazette: What services have the city stopped or scaled back?

Freitag: City operations and services that have been suspended during the COVID-19 crisis include the Janesville Transit System’s “tripper service,” which mainly buses local students. Recreational facilities closed include park playground equipment, city-run golf and disc golf courses, the ice arena, Hedberg Public Library, and the senior center.

Gazette: Has the city imposed layoffs or furloughs like what is occurring in the private sector?

Freitag: No. Not yet. The pandemic, however, will affect the city’s normal spring “hiring surge” for seasonal public works employees.

For now, some employees who are “underutilized” during the health crisis are being assigned other duties where needed. During Tuesday’s election, for instance, workers from the library and housing services division pitched in at polling places and at the clerk-treasurer’s office.

“I am doubtful that we will have to go down that (layoff or furlough) path, but certainly it’s an option. I think the difference between some local businesses and city employees is that we’re expected to continue to provide all of these services across the city,” Freitag said.