JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council postponed its Monday meeting because the plan to conduct business via teleconference was not yet operational.
Council President Richard Gruber said the council chose to postpone the meeting because it did not have teleconference access, in line with recommendations from national, state and local health officials to stay at home and keep distance from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special meeting to take action on items planned for Monday night will be scheduled in the coming days, Gruber said.
That meeting is intended to be held via teleconference, Gruber said.
The council faces a time crunch to take action on its overnight parking policy, which is set to expire March 31.
Here is how a city council meeting via teleconference would work:
- A software system would provide an audio and visual feed from each council member through his or her city-issued tablet, Gruber said.
- Audio and video of the councilors would be broadcast on the city’s public access television channel and online so the public can observe, Gruber said.
- Residents wanting to speak during the public comment period would send written comments to the city clerk-treasurer’s office before the meeting. The council chambers would also be accessible for people to give in-person comments to councilors, who would be on a screen in the room, Gruber said.
Gruber is confident the teleconference system will work and allow councilors and the community to practice social distancing, he said.
Attorney General Josh Kaul in a March 16 advisory said open meetings can be held via telephone conference calls “if the public is provided with an effective way to monitor such calls (such as public distribution, at least 24 hours in advance, of dial-in information for a conference call).”
The public must have a means of monitoring the meeting, according to Kaul’s advisory.