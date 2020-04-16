JANESVILLE

Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville plans to ring its bells each night at 7 p.m. to honor and thank workers helping the community during the pandemic.

The bells will ring for about five minutes to honor front-line workers, including doctors, nurses, clergy, other medical personnel, grocery workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, letter carriers, convenience store workers police and firefighters, among others.

The church, which began the practice Wednesday, invites other places of worship to chime in.