The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Janesville and Beloit over the past week rose slightly compared to the previous week, according to data published Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Between Monday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 25, the two cities reported 188 new COVID-19 cases, up from 149 reported the week of Oct. 11 and down from 330 reported the week of Oct. 4, health department data shows.
In Janesville, 112 new cases were reported since Oct. 18, pushing the citywide total to 8,394 cases. Eight thousand and four people have recovered, and 44,924 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week, 141 additional recoveries were reported along with 401 negative tests.
Janesville has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.97%. The two age groups with the biggest proportion of cases in the city are 15 to 24 (17%) and 25 to 34 (18%).
In terms of vaccinations, Janesville’s completed vaccination rate of 56.4% is 15.2 percentage points higher than Beloit’s completed vaccination rate of 41.2%, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
In Beloit, 76 new cases were reported since Oct. 18, bringing the citywide total to 6,552 cases. Of those, 6,226 people have recovered, and 30,542 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week, 114 new recoveries and 467 new negative tests were reported.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.34% and the 15-to-24 and 25-to-34 age groups account for 34% of the city’s overall case total, health department data shows.
Elsewhere in Rock County since Oct. 18, Milton reported 23 new cases (1,216 total), unincorporated areas had 15 new cases (797), Evansville had 13 new cases (952), Edgerton had 12 new cases (1,225), and Clinton had seven new cases (552).
Since Oct. 22, Rock County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 19,672 cases and 216 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.
Countywide, Rock County has a first-dose vaccination rate of 56.8% of all residents and a completed vaccination rate of 53.9%. That figure rises slightly when ineligible groups are removed from the overall total: 65.1% of eligible residents have gotten a first vaccine dose, and 64.8% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DHS and county health department data.
Across Wisconsin, 1,822 new cases have been reported in the last seven days and 13 additional deaths have been reported. The state has a test positivity rate of 7.3%. Of all state residents, 57.6% have gotten one vaccine dose and 54.9% of residents completed vaccination.
Nationwide, 76.6% of people 12 and older have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There have been 45,316,210 COVID-19 cases in the nation and 733,834 deaths due to the virus.