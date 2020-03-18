JANESVILLE

Residents who want to speak during public comment at Monday's Janesville City Council meeting should do so electronically to promote social distancing.

The city council will meet as usual at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Government bodies are exempt from that order.

Public comment forms can be found at ci.janesville.wi.us. Forms should be submitted to Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek at godekd@ci.janesville.wi.us.

The city council will live stream its meeting on the city's website.