TOWN OF JANESVILLE
The wind along the Rock River on North River Road made the afternoon air feel crisp and chilly as a large kettle of turkey vultures circled in the late afternoon sky above brown ground and bare trees.
Nobody hanging out along the wooded road that Friday seemed particularly troubled by the pinwheeling buzzards overhead.
Spring was creeping into the air, and for a dozen neighbors who live in the wooded rural subdivision in the town of Janesville, a turning point had come.
The group’s de facto driveway club had just toasted its 100th Friday afternoon happy hour almost two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For neighbors, the scent of maple syrup-flavored whiskey was in the air. Somebody laughed from a lawn chair about his buddy looking relaxed enough sitting in the driveway that the buzzards in the sky above could have mistaken him as being dead.
Neighbors can make jokes like that, especially a crew that has spent nearly every single Friday afternoon since the pandemic dropped down in March 2020 meeting for an hour or two in their driveways to discuss life, share a few beers or cocktails, and just be together.
“It’s a good get-together. That’s what I tell everybody; it’s just a good get-together,” Wendell Severson said from a lawn chair at the edge of his driveway.
He didn’t mean the gathering that Friday in particular; he meant the neighborhood tradition that he and his friends up and down the 5000 block of North River Road have built over the last two years to beat the COVID-19 blues.
The retired contractor said he has put an entry in his diary about every single one of the gatherings he and his wife Robby Severson have hosted.
Now it’s April 2022, and signs are that the pandemic’s grip seems to be waning for people who have gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus. But for the Seversons and their neighbors, the Friday fun continues.
“It used to be a lot more talk about the pandemic, but now it’s talk about other things. What are we doing this week, how are people doing, where did you go? We talk about hobbies, and we share those kinds of things,” Robby Severson said. “Mostly, it’s a time to see each other and know everybody’s OK. That’s really what this means to people who live along this road.”
Robby Severson had tied at set of gold foil, helium-filled party balloons shaped like the number “100” to the tailgate of a pickup truck pulled down to her driveway’s edge. She said the driveway club’s 100th Friday meeting featured maple syrup whiskey to toast a new outdoor hobby some of the men in the club cultivated during the pandemic. They now spend time together tapping their own maple trees for syrup.
A brief cheer went up when a UPS delivery truck stopped and its driver dropped off a package across the road at neighbor Stacy Farrington’s home.
The group apparently has tried, and failed, in the past to convince the UPS driver to knock off early and join the club’s driveway happy hour.
Farrington was in the driveway, chatting with a few friends as Mike Farrington, Kurt White and Tom Presny talked about the proper way to build wooden fish cribs and sink them in a lake. It involves interlocking heavy logs in a log-cabin configuration, then weighing them down with lots of concrete cinder blocks.
“It’s something a little different every week,” Wendell Severson said of the driveway tutelage that rolled out while he surveyed the vultures that continued circling above.
Another car crept past on the blacktop road along the river, and people inside beeped the car’s horn and waved.
Five minutes later, the two neighbors who passed in the car came walking up with lawn chairs, a few beers in their coat pockets and smiles on their faces.
And Friday evening rolled on.