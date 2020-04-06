Clerks across Rock County and the state were waiting and wondering Monday evening whether they would be holding an election Tuesday or not.
Then the word came: The state Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Tony Evers' order to postpone elections earlier in the day was not valid.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson was wondering at 4:45 p.m. whether she would have to stay up all night to get an answer. She had one 45 minutes later.
“We’re preparing as if we’re going to have an election, because if we do, we need to be ready,” Tollefson had said earlier.
Tollefson and Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said poll workers were told to be ready for a phone call telling them they are needed—or not.
“The position I’m taking right now is that I’m preparing to have an election tomorrow, because if we don’t have one, that’s fine, we’re prepared if we do,” Godek said before the court's ruling was announced.
Tollefson said it’s impossible to say how many voters might show up at the polls Tuesday.
About 29,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Rock County, which is about the same as the total number who voted in the spring elections in 2012, Tollefson said.
But in 2016, when there were presidential primaries, as there are this year, more than 53,000 voted.
Tollefson said she doesn’t think 53,000 will vote in this election.
“I’m hoping very few people (vote in person) because so many people voted absentee by mail,” she said. “We’re trying to keep the (coronavirus) spread down. I want everybody to exercise their right to vote, but I’m really glad a large group of people did it absentee.”
Tollefson said the county has enough poll workers because many volunteered when officials asked for help after the regular poll workers—many of them elderly—decided to sit this one out.
And if needed, Tollefson can request help from the National Guard, she said.
Tollefson said she was worried about rain Tuesday. Lines will be extra long because of the 6-foot distancing requirement, which could mean people will be standing in the rain, depending on the polling venue.
For those voting Tuesday, Godek has asked that they wear masks or cloths over their faces and bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens if they can.