JANESVILLE
A Rock County Jail inmate was isolated in the jail Wednesday after a doctor raised concerns that he might have the coronavirus.
The inmate had a fever last week, and he was sent to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville to be checked out, said Chief Deputy Craig Strouse.
The hospital cleared him and sent him back, saying they thought he had pneumonia, Strouse said.
The inmate was not tested for the virus, Strouse said, noting that hospitals have rules limiting who gets tested because numbers of tests are still limited.
But a doctor from Advanced Correctional Healthcare, which provides medical services at the jail, reviewed hospital reports and recommended the inmate be observed and isolated, Strouse said.
The doctor works with COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee, Strouse said, but he did not know specifics of the doctor’s concern.
The inmate has only a cough now, Strouse said, but he will remain isolated in the room as a precautionary measure until the doctor clears him.
The jail has reduced its population and is keeping different groups of inmates separated in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, if it ever affects the jail.
In response to the situation, all inmates’ temperatures were taken Wednesday, Strouse said. None had a fever.
Strouse said Rock County was one of two counties in the state with jails equipped with negative-pressure rooms when taxpayers paid for an upgrade to the jail’s medical section about 10 years ago. He believes it’s still rare in Wisconsin.
When he heard weeks ago about the coronavirus in China, he requested county maintenance staff check the jail’s two negative-pressure rooms to make sure they were working properly, Strouse said.
Negative-pressure rooms have air-handling systems that ensure no air from inside the cell can enter the rest of the building.