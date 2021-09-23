Increasing hospitalizations due to the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continue to strain health care resources in Wisconsin as cases continue to rise locally with health officials warning once again of the risks to those who are still unvaccinated.
On the first day of autumn, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that 5% of intensive care unit hospital beds and 5% of medical surgical beds were available across Wisconsin.
Rock County reported 19 patients were receiving care for COVID-19 at county hospitals Tuesday. On Wednesday, that figure dropped to 16 inpatient admissions for COVID-19. Individual census counts from the county’s four hospitals were not available as of press time Wednesday.
Since August, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County have remained in the double digits, but the figures are not nearly as high as they were last fall. At its peak, Rock County reported 74 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 18, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
State hospitalization data shows that Wisconsin’s southcentral region, which includes Rock County, had seen a 15% increase in hospitalizations between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14.
During a conference call with reporters Wednesday, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said unvaccinated individuals were nine times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
To illustrate the stark difference in comparing breakthrough cases, Wisconsin public health data shows that an average of 360 cases per 100,000 vaccinated individuals were reported along with 11 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and one death per 100,000 vaccinated residents.
Those rates are much higher for unvaccinated individuals with an average of 1,413 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals. There were 98 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 11 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.
In Rock County, 55.6% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 52.2% of residents have completed vaccination as of Wednesday.
In terms of new cases, Rock County has reported 332 new cases over the last three days, bringing the countywide total to 18,417 cases and 197 deaths.
