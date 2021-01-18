JANESVILLE
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville says it is vaccinating unaffiliated health care workers and has been doing so for at least 10 days.
An article in Monday’s Gazette described how Rock County is planning a formal vaccination process for health care workers who don’t work for a health care system.
The article described a local home health worker who couldn’t find a place to get vaccinated locally and finally got one in Milwaukee.
SSM Health sent a letter to The Gazette on Monday, saying the man is eligible for vaccination at the Janesville hospital.
“Thus far the scheduling information has been offered to more than 500 unaffiliated health care workers in our county and many have already received their first doses,” SSM Health spokeswoman Erica Mathis wrote in the email. “We would like to make sure these unaffiliated individuals know they can be vaccinated here. There is no reason for them to travel to another county.”
Unaffiliated health care organizations can call 608-373-8073 to set up vaccinations.