Home Instead Senior Care and Evansville Manor have joined a list of Rock County organizations reporting cases of COVID-19 in employees or residents.

Both organizations confirmed cases in a news release Wednesday distributed by the Rock County Public Health Department.

Three Home Instead Senior Care employees have tested positive for the disease, according to the release.

Home Instead provides at-home care for senior citizens.

Home Instead employees with confirmed cases are quarantined at home with pay. They will remain at home until cleared by a public health official, according to the release.

Evansville Manor reports one resident tested positive, according to the release.

The Evansville Manor resident tested positive while in the hospital and has since been relocated to an isolation unit at another long-term care facility, according to the release.

There have been 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. Six people have died.

Of those with cases, 21% have been hospitalized.

The facilities join Oak Park Place and St. Elizabeth nursing homes in the list of Rock County senior care organizations with positive cases of COVID-19.

Two residents at St. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 24 residents and 32 employees at the facility.

No workers have tested positive.

One resident was hospitalized but has returned to St. Elizabeth, said Casey Schuett, assistant administrator in an email to The Gazette. Schuett said he is in daily contact with all the residents, who overall have positive morale.

St. Elizabeth has enough personal protection equipment and is following recommended equipment preservation strategies, Schuett said.

“Since the COVID-19 national and state of Wisconsin health emergency declarations, we have remained in close contact with the city of Janesville and Rock County,” Schuett said. “Their public health staff have consistently provided great advice, and we are pleased to have them as supportive collaborative partners. Their help has been great.”

All four Rock County organizations said they have followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health Services guidelines.

Richard Greenlee, corporation counsel for Rock County, said the health department has not had to issue any formal isolation or quarantine orders to Oak Park Place or St. Elizabeth because both facilities have isolation and quarantine plans based on guidance from the state Department of Health Services.

The Gazette, through an open records request, asked for copies of any formal public health orders for either facility. Greenlee said such orders were not made.

The county did “proactive” outreach to nursing homes early in the pandemic to give recommendations and guidelines for quarantine and isolation, Greenlee said.