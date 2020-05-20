JANESVILLE
The Hedberg Public Library's Janesville Mall location will reopen Tuesday with regulations to protect people from COVID-19.
HPL Express will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release.
Toys and interactive activities will not be available.
Returns will be accepted, but patrons will not be able to pick up materials placed on hold from the mall location.
Those visiting the library will be required to:
- Wear face masks.
- Wash hands before entering.
- Maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
- Pay fines and fees online. Cash will not be accepted.
- Stay home if feeling sick.