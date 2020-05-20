JANESVILLE

The Hedberg Public Library's Janesville Mall location will reopen Tuesday with regulations to protect people from COVID-19.

HPL Express will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release.

Toys and interactive activities will not be available.

Returns will be accepted, but patrons will not be able to pick up materials placed on hold from the mall location.

Those visiting the library will be required to: