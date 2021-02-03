Two Rock County clinics have stepped up to get COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older who do not have consistent access to health care.
HealthNet and Community Health Systems began vaccinating people 65 and older last week, representatives said.
Both clinics offer services to low-income, under insured on uninsured individuals. HealthNet is a free and charitable clinic. Community Health Systems is a federally-qualified clinic.
HealthNet started vaccinating patients Jan. 27 and has so far vaccinated about 130 people, said Ian Hedges, CEO of HealthNet.
Community Health Systems started last week vaccinating its own patient population ages 65 and older, said Stephen Smith, chief operations officer, in an email to The Gazette.
Vaccinations at Community Health Systems have started on a limited basis but will be ramping up each week. The system hopes to offer vaccines daily within the next three to four weeks, Smith said.
HealthNet after vaccinating its own 65 and older patient population began offering vaccines to people who have filled out Rock County's 65 and older COVID-19 vaccine request form, Hedges said.
The request form is offered to anyone 65 and older who wants the COVID-19 vaccine and does not have a relationship with a health care system such as Mercyhealth or SSM Health.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,658 of the roughly 28,000 Rock County residents who are ages 65 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The state Department of Health Services has made shipping vaccine doses to free and federally-qualified providers a priority in an effort to provide equitable access to vaccines for people of different races, ethnicities and socioeconomic classes, state officials said Tuesday on a media call.
Clinics such as HealthNet often reach people in Black, Hispanic and low-income communities, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department.
The state has made an effort to fulfill the entire amounts requested by charitable and federally-funded clinics to address these gaps, Willems Van Dijk said.
HealthNet is furthering its mission to provide equitable access to vaccines by reaching out to community leaders to connect with people who haven't had access to vaccine, Hedges said.
HealthNet is working with organizers of Janesville's and Beloit's Section 8 housing programs to vaccinate those 65 and older who receive housing assistance, Hedges said.
A mailer was delivered advertising vaccinations to the 80 eligible people in Section 8 housing between the two cities. Vaccinations of those individuals began Wednesday, Hedges said.
Staff members are making phone calls to people in Section 8 housing to connect them to vaccines and answer questions they might have, Hedges said.
Small questions can impede some people from seeking inoculation, Hedges said.
The key to helping people, especially marginalized individuals, is to become immersed in their communities, Hedges said.
HealthNet is building relationships with community leaders who are trusted with Black, Hispanic and other communities, Hedges said.
One leader in the Black community connects with eligible individuals he knows socially and sends their information on to HealthNet officials, who then reach out to schedule appointments, Hedges said.
Building those networks will help build trust within the community, Hedges said.
Data from the Rock County Public Health Department show disparities in vaccine distribution to people of different race and ethnic groups.
Of all Rock County residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine, 11,480 are white, 2,052 are unknown, 917 are listed as other, 216 are Black and 83 are Asian.
By ethnicity, 12,141 are non-Hispanic, 219 are Hispanic and 2,435 are unknown, according to the data.
Hedges said it is important all health care systems monitor this data and address the disproportionate access by race.