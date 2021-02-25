JANESVILLE
Rock County residents who become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday likely will have to wait for appointments until more people in the 65-and-older age group are vaccinated, health officials said Thursday.
Rick Wietersen, county environmental health director, said it is still “a little bit early” for new groups to be vaccinated because seniors, frontline health care workers and first responders are still getting shots.
“We still have over half of the 65-and-older population to be vaccinated, but there are indications that supply will be increasing,” he said during a conference call with reporters Thursday.
“For those eligible on March 1, don’t have high expectations to get an appointment right away as there are a lot of people that we need to get through that already have priority. As supply allows, we will continue to vaccinate more people.”
Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said nearly 50% of Rock County residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, which echoes the statewide percentage for that age group.
Groups that become eligible starting Monday include education and child care staff, people in Medicaid long-term care programs, some essential workers who work with the public, non-frontline health care workers and residents in congregate living settings.
Rock County’s situation is unusual, Zupan said, because staff in many school districts have already been vaccinated.
Those districts include Beloit, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville and Parkview. Some Milton School District staffers also have been vaccinated.
“In some ways we have a head start having educators already vaccinated, but we will continue to work with those who have not yet been vaccinated,” Zupan said.
The community clinic at Blackhawk Technical College has experienced vaccination delays because of severe weather and technical issues in data reporting, which forced appointments to be rescheduled. A statewide registration system is not yet operational, so Rock County relies on a temporary system for tracking eligible groups that apply.
The BTC site received supplemental supply for completing 900 second-dose shots earlier this week.
To date, 24,958 people—15.3%—have received at least one dose of vaccine in Rock County, and 12,333 people—7.5%—are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Zupan said those who become eligible Monday will be added to the county registry that is distributed to health systems and other vaccinators to schedule appointments.
Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said vaccine supply is expected to increase statewide in coming weeks. Federal approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, also is anticipated.
“This increasing supply is why it’s important to continue to add people to eligible populations,” she said.
Based on current allocations, Van Dijk said it could take more than two months to completely vaccinate those in the March 1 eligibility group.