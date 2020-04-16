Walworth County’s latest batch of COVID-19 data show a large increase in confirmed cases, which is related to an outbreak at an unnamed facility, a county health official said Thursday.

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services, said in an email Thursday that there was an “outbreak at a facility.”

He did not immediately name or decline to name the facility. The Gazette has asked for this information.

“All individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated,” Nevicosi said.

No other details about the facility were immediately available Thursday afternoon.

The county figures released Thursday list 72 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s up from 49 cases released Wednesday.

Thursday’s figures, updated at 1:15 p.m. and reflecting confirmed numbers as of Wednesday, show 46 people are currently isolating at their primary residences while five people are hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the county reported 25 people had been isolating at their primary homes.

The county also said 18 people have recovered, which is one more than the update posted Wednesday.

The county still lists three deaths from COVID-19 after reporting its first death Sunday.

This story will be updated.