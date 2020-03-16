Ten Rock County patients have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

No one has tested positive for the disease in Rock County at this time, said Nick Zupan, epidemiologist for the Rock County Public Health Department.

The number of tests taken in the county is expected to grow, Zupan said.

The state has seen 504 negative cases and 47 positive cases in Dane, Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Pierce, Racine, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties.

State officials said Monday they believe there are cases of community spread in the state, meaning people have transmitted the disease without having traveled or been in contact with a confirmed case.

The state is investigating positive cases to determine the risk and severity of the community spread.

