Rock County COVID-19 data has improved the past two weeks, but officials say residents should remain cautious.

There are 145 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. That’s down 200 cases from 345 on July 21.

Rock County’s overall case total hit 1,514 Thursday, up eight from Wednesday.

In July, Rock County saw daily case increases mostly in the double digits, including a peak of 41 new cases reported July 6, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Hospitalizations shot up quickly in early July, peaked at 14 hospitalizations in one day and then started falling around July 24.

The most hospitalizations at once in Rock County was 27 on May 26.

As of Thursday, four people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals, according to the data.

Jessica Turner, spokeswoman for the health department, agreed the data is improving but warned people still need to take precautions.

“Rock County residents should always feel positively about improving data, but it is important to remain cautious,” Turner said. “Everyone needs to continue working hard to keep the trends positive. Back-to-school season presents a new set of variables that will need to be watched closely.”

Turner said it is difficult to say what specifically is helping Rock County’s numbers.

Several factors, including the statewide mask mandate, decreases in travel, and the “continued efforts of individuals to keep themselves and others safe” have helped the local “situation” improve, Turner said in an email to The Gazette.

More Rock County residents have been wearing masks in public since Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate July 30, Turner said.

“We seem to be seeing a correlation between the two, but it is difficult to say whether it is a definitive cause,” Turner said.

The Gazette asked the health department if recent changes in data make health department officials wish they had enacted a local mask ordinance sooner.

“The current information would not have changed our past decisions,” Turner said.

Rock County contact tracers continue to see many cases of COVID-19 in young people, with about 45% of positive cases in the past two weeks being in people younger than 40, Turner said.

Statewide, the percentage of people with confirmed cases who reported attending a gathering or party has increased from 7% in May to 20% of cases in July, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The state launched an online tool Wednesday to help people make “safer choices,” according to a news release.