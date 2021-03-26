JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department has removed COVID-19 vaccine registration forms from its website and advises nonvaccinated people to use the state registry or reach out to local providers.
A health department review determined using the county's registration forms might delay the vaccination process, according to a health department news release issued Friday.
Residents already signed up through the local health department but not yet contacted will still be matched with a provider and contacted when appointments are available, according to the release.
People eligible for the vaccine should use the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a local health care system and local pharmacies to register and get vaccinated. To sign up on the state registry, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064.
Patients can also schedule appointments with participating vaccine providers throughout the state. Residents can call the Rock County Vaccine Hotline at 608-352-6727 with questions about contacting a local provider.
Groups now eligible for vaccination include people with moderate to severe asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus types one and two, Down syndrome, heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, or anyone in an immunocompromised state from organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity, overweight, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease or thalassemia.