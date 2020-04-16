Some local COVID-19 numbers have health officials feeling optimistic, but it might be too soon to tell if Rock County cases have hit a peak, officials say.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation models show Wisconsin was projected to hit its hospital resources peak Tuesday, meaning that would be the day when health care centers needed the most staff and equipment.

Janesville officials use that model for planning, Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said.

But Mark Goelzer, medical director for Mercyhealth, said it might be too soon to say whether that model is accurate.

Local COVID-19 conditions have been “fairly stable” in recent days. If Rock County has reached its peak, it likely will be drawn out, Goelzer said.

The county currently has 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four people have died.

The state reports 3,721 confirmed cases and 182 deaths.

The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday in a news release that social distancing measures are working.

The state’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and is now about 12 days. The rate of doubling shows how long it takes for the number of cases to double in a given area.

“Those are good indications, so we think we could be at a peak, but (we are) still a little cautious because the threat is still in the community,” Rhodes said. “It (the virus) could rear its ugly head at any given time if we let our guard down.”

It is difficult to know if the peak has been reached until the county is on the other side, Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the Rock County Public Health Department, said in an email to The Gazette.

Cordova declined to be interviewed, but she wrote this:

“There are many projections out there, all using different models and factors, and all having severe limitations because our path really depends on people’s behaviors in the community. We feel as though Rock County is doing well with personal distancing, and it has helped with hospital systems’ capacity to care for those most in need.”

The health department can request assistance from the state to supplement contact tracing investigations if needed, Cordova said.

Goelzer said he is hopeful local hospitals will not see a surge in cases that prompt the need for emergency medical shelters.

Mercyhealth has been able to double its number of negative pressure rooms, which are used to treat intensive-care patients, by converting areas of the hospital that are not in use, Goelzer said.

Canceling elective surgeries and other nonessential services has allowed Mercyhealth to repurpose space and limit exposure to infected patients, Goelzer said.

Rhodes said the city might have dodged the need for emergency medical shelters for now, but officials need to be prepared for the future.

“Right now, today, I think we got lucky, but we are just starting to go through this journey,” Rhodes said.

A second wave of COVID-19 cases is likely at some point, and the city is preparing for it, he said.

“Even though we have some good news data, we cannot let our guard down,” Rhodes said. “If we release everyone out of safer-at-home sooner than later, we have a good chance of it coming back worse or at the same level.”

Goelzer predicts some form of social distancing will need to be maintained until a vaccine is created.

Even if safer-at-home guidelines are loosened, people probably will continue to social distance, practice better hygiene and avoid vulnerable populations, he said.

“I suspect there will be some voluntary social distancing because everybody is going to be nervous for a while,” Goelzer said.

Ideally, testing resources will be expanded so COVID-19 testing will be like testing for the flu: Everyone could get a test and get results in a day, Goelzer said.

That would give everyone a better idea of who is infected and allow for better contact tracing and effective isolation, he said.

For now, testing supplies are limited, and people are only tested if they show severe symptoms, are at high risk or are a health care worker with symptoms, Goelzer said.