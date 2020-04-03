Area municipalities are approaching the coronavirus pandemic differently when it comes to public meetings.
Communities such as Rockton, Illinois, and school districts such as Orfordville Parkview continue to hold public, in-person meetings, while other units of government are livestreaming meetings and asking the public to call in or email input.
Both Illinois and Wisconsin prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, although they allow essential governmental functions—including meetings—to continue.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said government bodies should follow the Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government’s guidance on meetings and should consult that office on specific open meetings questions.
The Rockton, Illinois, Village Board will still meet in person, although a few board members and Village President Dale Adams will call in, Adams said.
Adams said residents will be required to sign in to ensure the crowd stays under 10 people. Those who sign in must provide contact information in case someone is exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The next board meetings are set for Monday and Tuesday. Adams said meetings rarely attract many people, so he expects it will be easy to keep people 6 feet apart, which is recommended under social distancing guidelines.
South Beloit, Illinois, Mayor Ted Rehl said his city council will hold virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.
“We are going to try a rehearsal this week,” he said.
At meetings, council members and city staff will offer comments from their homes or offices. Residents can listen to the meeting online through an internet link that is yet to be established.
Rehl said other communities have used a free web link that the city is looking into now.
South Beloit schools Superintendent Scott Fisher said the school board will meet April 14. Board members can attend in person or call in, and residents can attend in person if they stay 6 feet apart. The district will keep the gathering to fewer than 10 people, so no principals or department heads will attend. The district does not yet have a way for people to watch the meeting online.
The Beloit City Council will continue to meet, but all council members will call in except for the council president. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube and Charter. Residents who want to participate in public hearings or public comment can do so via teleconference.
Meanwhile, the town of Beloit has canceled all of its April meetings. Town Administrator Gene Wright said the town’s population skews older, so officials want to follow Evers’ stay-at-home recommendations.
Town officials will consider holding meetings again or having virtual meetings when the state restrictions are loosened to social distancing only, he said.
The Rock County Board held its regular meeting March 26 using video and teleconference technology. Residents were able to call in to the meeting or watch it on Zoom. County supervisors participated remotely.
Those who wanted to comment were asked to email their input to publiccomment@co.rock.wi.us.
The Parkview School Board also held a regular meeting Wednesday at Parkview Elementary School. The public was allowed to attend, although chairs were spaced 6 feet apart.
The Beloit School Board plans to meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be broadcast on YouTube. The public can email questions or comments to board Secretary Michelle Shope at mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us 30 minutes before the meeting, board President Jeff Klett said.
The Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., will be open to the public if people want to attend, but board members are encouraging residents to stay home and watch online.
The board will discuss the superintendent search process and will hear a presentation by administrators about possible online programs, Klett said.