JANESVILLE
The Gazette and other Adams Publishing Group newspapers are reducing employees’ work hours to compensate for lost revenue resulting from fallout caused by the coronavirus crisis, a company official said.
Gazette employees were told of the reductions Tuesday. Full-time hourly workers will have their hours reduced to 30 hours per week, and salaried workers will have their pay reduced by 25%, according to a memo sent to employees.
“As we are all well aware, the economy is experiencing significant and rapidly evolving challenges for all businesses due to coronavirus, and APG is experiencing the same contraction. Now more than ever, it has become even more critical that we be financially and immediately responsive to those market conditions,” wrote Mark Adams, CEO of Adams Publishing Group, in the memo.
The staffing adjustments are companywide, according to the memo.
The reduction in employee hours and pay is intended as a short-term correction, but it is not clear how long the reductions will remain in place, said Mary Jo Villa, regional president for the company.
Villa said businesses have reduced their spending on advertising since the coronavirus crisis began, and publications printed at the Adams printing facility on Janesville’s east side have made reductions, too.
“We need to be responsive to the rapidly changing economy and at the same time ensure our associates are safe while simultaneously providing essential news and information to the community; temporarily reducing all working hours was the best alternative,” Villa said.
“Meanwhile, we are rapidly equipping personnel with technology to work from home. Our hope is we can avoid long-term furloughs and staff reductions,” Villa said.
In June, Adams Publishing Group bought The Gazette from Bliss Communications and The Beloit Daily News from Hagadon Newspapers. It also operates newspapers in Milton, Fort Atkinson, Watertown and surrounding communities.
“This was an extremely tough decision, and we understand the impact this will have on you and your families,” Adams wrote in the memo.