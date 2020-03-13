MILTON

Effective Monday, The Gathering Place in Milton will be closed until further notice because of concerns about coronavirus.

Senior meals still will be available, but upon recommendation of the Rock County Health Department, the Rock County Council on Aging has suspended the gathering of seniors for all congregate dining centers in Rock County until further notice.

Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered.

Seniors who usually eat at The Gathering Place or another county dining center may obtain meals they signed up for by picking them up at The Gathering Place or other Rock County dining centers on a daily basis. To-go meals will be offered beginning Monday.

Rock County Council on Aging Director Paula Schutt described the actions being taken as unprecedented. When asked at what time meals can be picked up, she said more details may be shared later but for now seniors should head to the dining centers to pick up meals at the same time that they would have headed there to dine in.

For more information, call the Rock County Nutrition Program at 608-757-5474.