Free, drive-through coronavirus testing for any Wisconsin resident ages 5 or older will be offered Wednesday through Saturday in Whitewater.

Testing will be in the Perkins Stadium parking lot, 910 W. Schwager Drive, according to an announcement on the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page.

No appointment is necessary, and no symptoms are required. Each person tested must provide a name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address, if they have one.

Test results should be available in two to three days, the department said in the Facebook post.