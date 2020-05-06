JANESVILLE

Free face masks will be handed out Thursday, May 7, as part of a project sponsored by the city of Janesville and the United Way Blackhawk Region Mask Warriors.

Curbside pickup is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St.

The distribution will be offered at the same time Thursdays for the rest of May or until the supply runs out, according to a city news release.

The limit is one per person, but people can pick up masks for others.

The UWBR Mask Warriors have sewn hundreds of masks for the city to distribute.

For more information, call the city’s Community Support Hotline, 608-373-6027, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.