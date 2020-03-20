Subscribe today for as little as $9.95/month.

MILTON

All children 18 and younger may receive free lunch and breakfast starting Monday, March 30, at Milton schools.

Grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup at multiple Milton schools while supplies last.

The School District of Milton Nutrition Team is working with local volunteer organizations, including the One Apple Lunch Bunch, to make sure children in need have access to nutritious meals while school buildings are closed.

The program will run Monday through Friday until the national public health emergency is over.

Those allowed to participate:

Children 18 or younger.

Children do not need to be enrolled in or live in the Milton School District.

Children are not required to be present during meal pickup.

Meals may be picked up at the following locations:

Harmony Elementary (front parking lot): 10:30-11 a.m.

East Elementary (main entrance lot): 11:15-11:45 a.m.

West Elementary (main entrance lot): noon-12:30 p.m.

Milton High School (near auditorium entrance): 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Instructions:

Sign up on the Milton School District website, milton.k12.wi.us or call district social worker Verlene Orr at 608-868-9561.

While signing up, mention food allergies or special needs. Signup is not required but will help with planning.

For more information or to help support these efforts, contact Orr at 608-868-9561 or Barb Braun, coordinator for the One Apple Lunch Bunch, at 608-658-3930.