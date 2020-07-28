LAKE GENEVA

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road.

No appointments are necessary, although registration is encouraged. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer the nasal swab tests.

The testing is being offered through a partnership of the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin National Guard.

To register or for more information, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.