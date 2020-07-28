LAKE GENEVA

Free COVID-19 testing will available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, July 28 and 29, at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road.

No appointments are necessary, although registration is encouraged. Members of the state national guard will administer and manage nasal swab test.

Testing is offered by the Walworth County Division of Public Health and Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard.

To register or for more information, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.