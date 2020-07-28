JVG_COVIDGALLERY_23
Buy Now

Dr. Preyanshu Parekh, left, and medical assistant Lindsay McCann speak with an individual suffering from possible COVID-19 symptoms during a drive through screening outside SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital on Friday. The drive through screenings are not a drive-in clinic and are only for patients who have completed an online screening that SSM Health providers determine warrants further evaluation.

 Anthony Wahl

LAKE GENEVA

Free COVID-19 testing will available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, July 28 and 29, at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road.

No appointments are necessary, although registration is encouraged. Members of the state national guard will administer and manage nasal swab test.

Testing is offered by the Walworth County Division of Public Health and Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard.

To register or for more information, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags