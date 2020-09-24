ELKHORN

A free COVID-19 testing site will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 30, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer and manage swab tests and samples.

Registration is encouraged and ensures efficient testing and faster results. To register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The testing is offered by the Walworth County Health Department and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the National Guard.