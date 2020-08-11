DELAVAN

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 13-14, at Phoenix Middle School, 414 Beloit St.

Residents can receive free COVID-19 nasal swab tests to confirm an active or current infection. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer the tests and manage samples.

Appointments are not necessary, but registration is encouraged and ensures efficient testing and quicker results.

To make an appointment, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The testing event is hosted by the Walworth County Division of Public Health and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.