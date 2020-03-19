JANESVILLE
Festival Foods changed its hours Thursday. Most stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. so workers can clean the stores and replenish shelves, the company announced Thursday.
The Fort Atkinson store is one of the exceptions. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The stores had been open 24 hours, and few days ago, hours were reduced to 5 a.m. to midnight.
Because of the overnight cleaning, the company recommends the elderly and those with a compromised immune systems to shop during the first few hours of the day.