Rock County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as federal officials announced that the COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 could be cleared for use within the coming weeks.
The White House said Wednesday that it is prepared to distribute the vaccine to kids age 5 to 11 if the Pfizer vaccine for the age group receives Food and Drug Administration authorization as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Biden administration has purchased enough doses for all 28 million children in the age group and will provide such supplies as smaller needles to doctors, pediatricians and community health clinics to aid distribution when approved.
“Should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.
The FDA’s independent advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday, Oct. 26, and the CDC’s advisory committee will meet in early November.
At a media briefing Wednesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the administration will roll out a national public education campaign to inform parents and guardians about vaccine safety and efficacy.
“That’s why we’re making sure that it’s trusted messengers with scientific credibility who go out there and talk about these vaccines,” Murthy said. “But it is our collective responsibility—whether we’re in government, in the media, whether we’re individuals—to help prevent the flow and spread of misinformation online.”
Rock County’s 36 new cases brought the countywide total to 19,512 cases and 215 deaths. Over the past seven days, an average of 158 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in Rock County. An estimated 788 cases remain active, and 19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19.
Rock County’s eligible vaccination rate is 64.9% for first doses and 64.6% for those eligible completing vaccination. When considering the entire county population, 56.6% of residents have one dose and 53.7% have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,923 new cases have been reported over the last seven days on average as 11 new deaths per day have been reported. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5% as 57.5% of all state residents have one dose of vaccine and 54.8% of people are fully vaccinated statewide.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.