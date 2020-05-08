JANESVILLE

A Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds building that has housed cat shows, Porkfest diners and 4-H projects soon could shelter people who need to isolate themselves because of COVID-19.

The Craig Center could house residents who live with others and don’t want to spread the disease to them, such as an infected person who lives with elderly parents.

A separate location yet to be determined could house first responders who need to isolate.

County officials looked at other options, but the Craig Center was in an ideal location, County Administrator Josh Smith said.

State requirements and federal checklists dictate what isolation shelters need to have to be considered safe. The county emergency operations center used those lists as a guide for picking sites.

“This (Craig Center) came out during brainstorming as a facility that would meet criteria because it’s fairly open, there’s facilities such as electric, heat and cooling. We’re continuing to explore this as an isolation shelter for the public,” Smith said.

Rock County also is considering contracting with a local hotel to lease space for infected first responders, Smith said, but he wouldn’t disclose which hotels were being discussed.

Smith said the county has placed orders for beds and items such as hygiene kits and linens, but the hiring or relocation of staff, room partitions and contracts have not been finalized.

“There are some things we have not done yet,” he said. “… We’re still anticipating, whether it’s later this year or whenever it may be, we’re still planning for a future potential need.”

County officials have discussed staffing the center with health department staff or contracting with outside contractors, but details are still being worked out, Smith said.

The Craig Center could be prepared for patients as early as this week if an emergency occurs, but the plan likely will go to the Rock County Board on May 14 and be ready shortly after that.

Having such facilities ready is important despite a number of unknowns, Smith said.

“We’re trying to put things in place so we can act quickly if and when we need to put people up and try to be good planners,” he said.