Rock County vaccine providers will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5 to 11 as early as next week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Health systems and public health departments are currently waiting on final clinical guidelines to be published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services ahead of vaccine rollout for pediatric patients.
Beloit Health System’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Cox confirmed the health system was currently working on scheduling the days planned for children to be vaccinated, with vaccines to be administered at the health system’s vaccine center or by appointment.
“Our vaccine committee is currently working through the final details on the process,” Cox said. “Additional training by this group needs to be completed as outlined by DHS due to the differences identified in the pediatric formulations.”
The only vaccine currently available for children age 5 to 11 is the Pfizer vaccine, which will be given in a two-dose series at least 21 days apart. A dose of Pfizer for young children contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose.
Rock County Public Health Department communications specialist Jessica Turner told Adams Publishing Group on Wednesday that adding 5- to 11-year-olds will make about 25,000 more people in the county eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Pfizer provided data that demonstrates the vaccine is safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in this age group, even at one-third the adult-size dose, which the company hopes will reduce the risk of side effects. Pfizer also said the vaccine protects against the delta variant in the younger age group.
It is estimated that at least 34% of parents with children in the 5-to-11-year-old age group will want to get their children vaccinated immediately. In Rock County, that would mean approximately 8,500 children, Turner said.
The health department is currently working to ramp up vaccinations for the younger age group with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which runs the vaccine clinic located at the former Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. Turner said there are plans in place to accommodate the spike in demand and that the clinic is expected to begin offering doses to those 5 to 11 years old by the end of next week.
The clinic’s regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
AMI will also be open the clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Nov. 20 to accommodate patients on weekend days.
Patients who are receiving the first of two doses will be able to return Saturday,Dec. 4 or Dec. 11 for their second dose.
While the extra hours are primarily to meet the surge expected with expanded eligibility, vaccines will be available for anyone who is interested. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available at AMI.
There is no cost to get the shots, and no documentation or insurance is required. Masks are required. Registration will soon be available for children age 5 to 11 at vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome. Children under 18 years of age require parental consent and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Rock County Public Health Department will also be offering vaccinations for children 5 to 11 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Clinic hours will be weekly from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays with the exception of Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
Appointments can be made by visiting rebrand.ly/RCPHD -COVID-appt. The link will also be available on the Rock County Public Health Department website at rebrand.ly/RCPHD -Vaccine-Info. Walk-ins are also welcome.
To explore other Rock County options for vaccination, visit RockCountyShot.com or vaccines.gov. For transportation assistance, phone 211 to arrange a ride.