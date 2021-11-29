The state-operated COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Rock County Job Center in Janesville will expand its hours of operation starting Tuesday to address higher demand with 5- to 11-year-old children starting vaccine series and more adults receiving booster doses.
Appointments can be made at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-in appointments at the clinic at 1900 Center Ave. also are accepted.
The new hours for the clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Those hours will be offered through the end of the year except on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.
Shots from all three manufacturers—Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson—will be available at the clinic. Patients getting booster doses do not need to get the same a dose from the same manufacturer as their original series.
Vaccinations also are being offered at the health department office, 3328 N. Highway 51, Janesville, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Appointments can be made by visiting rebrand.ly/rcphd-covid-appt or by calling 608-352-6727.
More information on Rock County vaccinations also is available at rockcountyshot.com. Residents can also contact local pharmacies or their health care providers to schedule vaccinations.
In Rock County, 57.9% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 54.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data as of Friday, Nov. 26, the day most recent data was available.
A total of 22,324 booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the county as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
Statewide, 58.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 56% of residents are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows. A total of 972,208 additional and booster doses have been administered as of Friday in Wisconsin.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.