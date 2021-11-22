Wisconsin’s state health agency now recommends all people age 18 and older should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose after a federal ruling that authorized Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults.
All adults are now eligible to receive booster doses, and booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, who are at the greatest risk for severe disease.
“The approval of vaccine booster doses for all adults is an opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing the worst outcomes and slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is essential as many folks plan to gather together for the upcoming holiday season. We encourage everyone ages 18 and older to join the over 840,000 Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”
The recommendation extends eligibility for a booster dose to everyone older than 18 who have gone at least six months since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
People who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible for a booster dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are recommended by the CDC for those who are 18 and older and who received their initial shot two or more months ago.
Rock County has reported 552 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths in the last seven days, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported. The county has a test positivity rate of 10.22% over that time period; 73.7% of all those eligible in the county are vaccinated.
Over the last seven days, 24,494 cases and 137 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin. The daily test positivity rate over that time period ranged from 10% to 14.9%. A total of 68.9% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
