EVANSVILLE

Staying away from Evansville School District buildings will be the norm for nearly all of the district’s 250 staff members for at least the next three weeks.

However, those staffers still will be paid, district leaders decided at a special meeting Monday.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers mandated that all Wisconsin schools close until at least April 6 to prevent spreading COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

That raised financial concerns among school staff across the state. The Evansville district wanted to find a solution.

“The policy just basically states that we’re going to be paying them,” Superintendent Jerry Roth said. “There’s an emergency declaration by the feds and by the state, and we’re going to honor that, but unfortunately, that puts people out of work.

“By placing our staff on call for when we need them for essential activities, it allows us to go ahead and pay them while also doing work that we just have to have done.”

Roth said the policy will classify all staff as on call, but they will be paid for a typical work week. Staffers won’t be called in to work in mass numbers, he said.

Administrators, custodians and administrative assistants will continue to come to work.

“I think that we believe it’s important for continuity for our staff to receive a paycheck at a time that we have no control over due to the COVID-19,” Roth said. “It’s a small community, and I’m sure every community is thinking this, but it will affect the economy of this community. It speaks to the economy of our local community, and people have to pay bills.”

The district also will continue to offer students breakfast and lunch each day. Meals can be picked up from Countryside Park or Theodore Robinson Intermediate School.

Roth said ensuring staff will get paychecks and have stability right now is important.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I think it’s the human thing to do, and I would have no doubt that people at the state and federal level are also considering ways to help out families and individuals at a time of unprecedented national emergency.”