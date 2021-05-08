EVANSVILLE
The Evansville School District is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible students and the public at Evansville High School on Tuesday, May 18.
Anyone requesting a vaccination is asked to complete a short form by Tuesday, May 11. A link to the form may be found on the district’s Facebook page.
The clinic is set for 2-5 p.m. May 18. The second Pfizer vaccination will be given on June 8, according to a district news release.
Students aged 16 and 17 are may get the shots with parental consent. It’s likely vaccinations for those aged 12-15 will be approved in the week ahead, and if that happens, the district will work to get additional doses to cover the younger students, the release states.
The clinic is offered in partnership with the Rock County Health Department and Evansville Hometown Pharmacy.
For more information, contact the school district.