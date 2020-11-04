EVANSVILLE

Evansville City Hall is closed as of Wednesday because staff members were exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says everyone who has been to City Hall since Oct. 26 should monitor their health and talk to a medical professional if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.

City Hall will not reopen until an adequate number of staff members test negative for the disease, according to the release.

Any staff member who tests positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days and test negative for COVID-19 twice.

The building will be sanitized today.

Bills or other items that have deadlines and need to be returned to City Hall from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 will have deadlines extended 14 days or until Dec. 1.

As of Monday, the city of 5,440 people has seen 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine suspected cases, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Of those, 42 cases—or 19% of all the city's cases—were reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Data shows Evansville—similar to Rock County and the state—started to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in September and continued to surge through October.

Evansville has a 0% mortality rate for the disease.