ELKHORN

While many businesses temporarily closed their doors or reduced services following Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, cleaning and sanitation companies are busier than ever.

TLC Cleaning in Elkhorn cleans area homes and businesses, scrubbing everything from doorknobs and laundry to carpets and floors.

Matt Hansen started the company in the 1980s. He said business right now is more focused on companies than residential homes, but there’s an uptick in demand overall.

“There are some people in the residential side who are older that have had health issues in the past, and they’re kind of scared to have us come into their homes and have postponed cleanings … but they (businesses) are open so they want to make sure their services, bathrooms, lockers and everything else is clean,” he said.

“We tell people every time we leave one of our jobs, our workers are disinfecting everything before they head to the next house.”

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director with the Walworth County Health Department, said the county hasn’t created any new guidelines for methods or materials that cleaning companies should use during the stay-at-home order.

“Often, common hand soaps and general cleaning supplies are more effective than a harsher and maybe harder-to-get cleaning product,” he said. “Wash your hands, wash your hands and wash your hands again.”

The county health department, along with other health professionals across the globe, are still studying COVID-19 to learn more about the virus and where it might be most dangerous.

“I think we’re still understanding the transmissibility of COVID-19 and how easily it spreads on different surfaces outside of the health care services,” Nevicosi said.

For cleaning companies such as TLC Cleaning, that means ensuring every surface gets touched and sanitized.

“As soon as we walk into a job, we’re disinfecting,” Hansen said.

Workers don’t report to the business to start their shifts. They go straight to job sites through an online scheduling program.

“So we’re able to keep social distancing while helping keep places clean,” Hansen said.

The online program allows managers at TLC to see their employees on a map in real time. Should an employee feel ill, the company would have an exact roadmap of the places that employee cleaned and who helped clean those places, Hansen said.

So far, no employees at TLC Cleaning have shown any symptoms of COVID-19, Hansen said.

Workers have been directed to stay home if they begin to feel any kind of sickness, and they are wearing masks, gloves and other protective equipment while on the job, he said.

Shockwave, a disinfectant the company has used for years, has always listed coronaviruses as pathogens it is effective against.

“The other thing people need to understand is when we use a disinfectant, we don’t put it on and leave the house. You use them to kill something. For example, you kill the mold, and now you have a dead mold spore that’s just as bad. You have to come back and remove the mold spore and cleaner to extract it and finish the disinfecting. We do that for all of our cleanings.”

Nevicosi said there is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

“Cleaning is the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning doesn’t kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and risk of spreading infection,” he said.

“Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.”

Nevicosi recommends cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and electronics with a detergent or soap and then disinfecting them using EPA-registered products.

If a person in a home is isolated for COVID-19, Nevicosi recommends cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces in common areas and dedicating a separate bathroom for the ill person.

Last week, TLC Cleaning got a call from an Elkhorn real estate company. A family had bought a home, and the new owners were worried about moving in under the current pandemic.

The company went in, disinfected the carpets and cleaned all hard surfaces and handles on the house.

“How much more clean can it be when you’ve disinfected the carpet, the door jams, everything?” Hansen asked.

“But it really gives those people peace of mind, and that’s what we hope to do for people. You just have to think about what things people have been touching and who’s been touching them.”

Nevicosi said similar precautions have been taken by Walworth County employees.

“Our No. 1 strategy when things started to get bad was we cleared our building out and started working from home for as many employees as possible. We’ve got at least a two-thirds reduction of people. We’ve also increased surface cleaning every time rooms or furniture are used communally.”

Nevicosi said cleaning and sanitizing by both professionals and everyday residents can help flatten the infection curve. If people take precautions and follow social distancing, he said better days could be ahead.

“I’m sensing some hope in Wisconsin that we are approaching the tip of the curve,” Nevicosi said. “My opinion is that what we’ve been doing with social distancing and the stay at home order is working.”