WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater on Sunday learned that an employee at its children’s center tested positive for COVID-19, the chancellor wrote in an announcement shared Monday.

All rooms at the children’s center, which was previously scheduled to be closed Monday, are being disinfected, according to the announcement.

The specific classroom where the employee worked will be closed through Friday, Aug. 28. Other classrooms will be open and staffed starting Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Chancellor Dwight Watson wrote in the statement that “contact tracing began immediately.” That includes staff and student employees identified as having close contact with the employee, as well as families of children who use the center’s services.

Those involved have been told about the next steps of testing and self-quarantine, Watson wrote. The university is communicating with Walworth County’s health department.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this affecting their work should contact their supervisor, the announcement states.

The children’s center on its website says it offers year-round and full-day child care for ages 3 months to 6 years old, although it is not clear to what extent the setup had changed because of the coronavirus before this announcement.

UW-Whitewater plans to open its campus for fall instruction, with some classes being held in person and others online.

Those with questions can call the university’s COVID-19 hotline at 262-472-1362 or email covid19info@uww.edu.

“As we navigate this pandemic, we are committed to transparency as we work to make our campus community as safe as possible,” Watson wrote. “We are creating an online dashboard to be launched soon so that you can monitor the status of COVID-19, both at the university and across our region.”