EDGERTON

Edgerton police are coming to the rescue as community organizations such as food pantries seek relief amid a crush of demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Chief Bob Kowalski and officer Brody Kapellen donated $637.50 to the Edgerton Community Outreach Food Pantry on Wednesday.

The police department and city council agreed earlier this year that 50% of revenue from parking tickets during December and January would be used to help re-supply the pantry.

"The officers of the department strongly believe in giving back to the community and working with Sarah Williams, director of Edgerton’s Community Outreach, to stock the food pantry after holidays and now especially with the shutdown of the thrift store due to COVID-19," Kowalski said.