EDGERTON
Area residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines can join Edgerton Hospital and Health Services' vaccine waiting list even if they are not regular patients.
The hospital announced Tuesday that it has started a waiting list online for anyone who falls into state-determined eligibility groups, including:
- Health care workers.
- Residents and staff members in long-term care facilities.
- First responders, including police and fire officials.
- People ages 65 and older.
Hospital schedulers will reach out to people on the waiting list as appointments become available, according to a news release.
Vaccine supply is limited nationwide, and officials urge people to be patient.
As of Wednesday morning, 19,468 Rock County residents had received at least one dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
Of those, 5,566 have received both doses.
About 12% of Rock County's population has received at least one dose, based on population estimates.
Of Rock County's 28,000 people ages 65 and older, 9,733 have received at least one dose of vaccine. Most of them have been vaccinated since eligibility opened up for seniors Jan. 25.
That means about 35% of Rock County's 65 and older population has started the vaccination process.
The county's 75 to 84 age group has received more vaccine doses than any other age group in the county so far.